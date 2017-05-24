Ben Sasse says Michael Flynn's hiring looks 'really, really troubling'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his new book, "The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance." She also asked about Michael Flynn, who is at the center of the Russia investigation. Sasse called the ousted national security adviser’s hiring "really, really troubling" and said that he should respond to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's subpoenas.