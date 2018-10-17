Ben Sasse Reacts To Trump's 'Horseface' Comment: 'That's Not The Way Men Act'

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said Tuesday that President Donald Trump should not have used the term “horseface” to disparage Stormy Daniels.

“You don’t call women horseface,” Sasse said on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily.” “That’s not the right move. That’s not the way men act.”

Trump tweeted the offensive remark while celebrating the news that a federal judge had dismissed Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him. The porn star, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, filed the suit earlier this year after the president called her a “total con job” in a tweet.

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted Tuesday, referring to Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti. “She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Daniels responded to Trump’s attack minutes later.

“He has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN!” she tweeted, in part.

Sasse, a freshman senator, has repeatedly criticized Trump and said last month that he “regularly” considers leaving the Republican Party. Sasse has called the Me Too movement “very important,” but he also voted earlier this month to confirm Brett Kavanaugh ― who had been accused of sexual assault ― to the Supreme Court.