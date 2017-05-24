Ben Sasse on new CBO score and future of health care legislation in the Senate

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his new book, “The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis — and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance.” She also asked him about the newly released Congressional Budget Office score, which found that 23 million more people will be uninsured by the year 2026 under the House version of the Obamacare repeal bill. He said, “The Senate is not going to take up any version of the House bill to vote on.”