Ben Negron: Align Center for Workforce Development will help serve critical needs

Over the past two years, a group of dedicated organizations in Lenawee County, Michigan, have been working tirelessly to establish a much-needed community organization that serves the residents of the county, particularly those in the city of Adrian. These organizations include Lenawee Now, Align Lenawee, ProMedica Ebeid, the Ben, and Connie Negron HOLA Fund, Hispanics of Lenawee Alliance, The Dominican Sisters, A3 All about Adrian Resident Coalition and Adrian Public Schools. The Lenawee Community Foundation has been instrumental in this effort, serving as a fiduciary partner.

Soon the newly created Align Center for Workforce Development will be working to serve and address the critical needs of our community. The city of Adrian has a diverse population, with a significant Hispanic community that makes up approximately 23% of the total population. According to demographic data, the city's population is 70% White, 23% Hispanic, 4.0% Black, 0.1% American Indian, 0.1% Other, and 4.6% two or more races (City-Data.com, n.d.).

Ben Negron

Adrian residents have faced significant economic challenges, with a poverty rate of 41.8% in 2022, which is substantially higher than the state average of 13.4%. The poverty rate is particularly high among non-high school graduates (33.7%) and disabled residents (33.7%). Additionally, the renting rate among poor residents is 66.5%, compared to 32.1% among those with income above the poverty level (City-Data.com, n.d.).

Recognizing the unique needs of the community, the collaborating organizations have been working on targeted initiatives to address these challenges. Lenawee Now has focused on creating job opportunities and providing workforce training programs. ProMedica Ebeid and the HOLA organization have collaborated to offer bilingual health education and screenings, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder access to quality healthcare.

The Ben and Connie Negron HOLA organization has also worked closely with Adrian Public Schools to provide digital skills training and culturally relevant educational programs and support Hispanic students and their families. The Dominican Sisters have been advocates for social justice, providing resources to support the most vulnerable members of the Hispanic community. Align Lenawee has played a crucial role in facilitating communication and coordination among these organizations, ensuring that their efforts are complementary and aligned with the community's needs.

The establishment of a new community organization in Adrian has taken a significant step forward with the recent purchase of a site on the east side of the city. The collaborating organizations are now focusing on remodeling and construction efforts, with the goal of opening the doors to the community in 2025.

The ongoing partnership among these organizations demonstrates the power of collaboration in bringing about positive change and building a more equitable future for all residents of Lenawee County, Michigan.

None of this would have been made possible without the dedicated support of State Senator Joseph Bellino, Monroe, and the legislators in the Michigan Governmental body of elected officials This is especially true and includes the equally passionate support of our Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On behalf of our residents, partners, and collaborative organizations we express deep gratitude and appreciation to these legislators.

Now the challenging work is in front of us to ensure the delivery of these critically needed programs and services. Stay tuned for more on this life-changing initiative for all Lenawee County residents!

— Ben Negron, executive director of Hispanics of Lenawee Alliance, writes about issues affecting Hispanics and building connections in Lenawee County. The Ben and Connie Negron HOLA fund is dedicated to supporting individuals who have been marginalized and underserved in our community.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ben Negron: Align Center for Workforce Development will help serve critical needs