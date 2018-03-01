Ben Carson Is Desperately Trying to Return $31,000 in Custom Dining Room Furniture

Refurbishing government offices and housing can be complex business—just ask Michael S. Smith about decorating the Obama family’s private residence in the White House. No different it seems for Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development, who has sparked controversy over his attempts to decorate his private office.

Earlier this week, reports circulated that the department had placed a $31,000 order for a set of dining room furniture, including a customized mahogany table, sideboard, breakfront, and 10 mahogany chairs with a blue velvet finish, according CNN, for a total of $31,000. Reportedly ordered on December 21 and expected to be delivered in May (with payment due at that time) from a small Baltimore company, the furniture order was sharply criticized for potentially exceeding a $5,000 statutory limit on renovation expenses—especially when the Housing and Urban Development department faces $6.8 billion in budget cuts, as requested by the White House. Furthermore, any expenses that exceed the limit must seek congressional approval; the House Oversight Committee is investigating the potential violation of federal law.

Since facing backlash, Carson has said he will cancel the order. “At the request of the secretary, the agency is working to rescind the order for the dining room set,” said Armstrong Williams, Carson’s business manager and an “informal adviser,” according to The New York Times. He added that “it might not be possible.” Carson also said in a statement provided to CNN that he was shocked by the purchase.

“I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered,” he said. “I have requested that the order be canceled. We will find another solution for the furniture replacement.” However, several department officials told The New York Times that it would be unusual for a purchase to be made without his knowledge. Meanwhile, the whistle-blower, Helen G. Foster, the department’s former chief of administration, said Carson’s wife, Candy, was the one who pressured her to exceed the $5,000 limit. Foster also says she was demoted and transferred after she refused.

In any case, it may be impossible for Carson to cancel the custom order. Williams said that, “The person they contracted has already spent $14,000 making the table,” and “while his intentions are to cancel it, we have to see what happens.”

Related: D.C. Court Strikes Down Ben Carson’s Attempt to Delay Anti-Segregation Housing Measure