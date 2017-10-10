Ben Affleck speaks out on Harvey Weinstein: 'The additional allegations ... made me sick'

Ben Affleck is the latest A-list star to come out against Harvey Weinstein, saying the mounting sexual harassment and rape allegations "made him sick."

On Tuesday morning, the New Yorker published a damning expose of alleged rape and sexual misconduct, even further heightening the stakes after the New York Times published its own report last week. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the stunning revelations are moving more celebrities to condemn the man many previously called a friend.

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades," Ben Affleck wrote on social media. "The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick."

Weinstein and Affleck have known and supported each other for years. Two decades ago, Weinstein produced and distributed "Good Will Hunting," which won Affleck and Damon Academy Awards.

Affleck was the first two dozen of male stars named Monday by the Guardian as people who were asked to comment on Weinstein and declined.





Affleck continued, "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this time of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."



