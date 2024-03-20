Bemidji's Jake Robinson finishes 5th in Open North American dog sled race

Mar. 20—Bemidji's Jake Robinson finished fifth in the Open North American Champion Sled Dog Race this past weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Robinson's 11-dog team was the highest-finishing team from the United States. They covered the three-day, 47.9-mile race in 3 hours, 52.17 minutes.

Remy Coste of Sweden finished first, followed by Canadians Buddy Streeper, Anny Malo and Erick Laforce.

It was the final race of the sprint race season.

This comes several weeks after

Robinson guided his team to a fourth-place finish

in the Open World Championship Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska.

He was the top U.S. finisher, ending the three-day, 75-mile event behind Malo, Coste and Streeper.