Bemidji's Federal Building is back on the auction block

Mar. 21—BEMIDJI — The United States Federal Building at 522 Minnesota Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji is scheduled to be sold in an online auction to be held from April 29 to May 1.

Ten-X, billed as the world's largest online commercial real estate exchange, is administering the auction.

The Federal Building was constructed in 1960 and originally used as a post office. In 1974, it was managed by the General Services Administration.

More recently, the building was home to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Indian Health Service. In 2018, though, the federal government announced its intent to have those agencies relocate and vacate the structure.

The first online auction

held in 2020 was unsuccessful.

The four-story, 50,499-square-foot building includes 28 parking spaces.

According to the Ten-X listing, the building is "prominently situated in the commercial and cultural heart of the city, blocks from Lake Bemidji and Bemidji State University."

It also states that the "partially gutted office property presents a rare multifamily conversion opportunity with Urban Renaissance zoning codes."