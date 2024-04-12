Bemidji, Solway firefighters sworn in at 3rd annual badge-pinning ceremony

Apr. 12—BEMIDJI — Four Bemidji firefighters and six Solway firefighters reached a new milestone in their careers this week as they were sworn in during the Bemidji Fire Department's third annual badge-pinning ceremony.

In an event that drew around 100 guests to the Sanford Center ballroom on Wednesday evening, firefighters celebrated receiving their badges and helmets to officially mark the end of their one-year probationary periods.

"For over a year and countless hours of training, despite juggling their personal lives, family commitments and full-time careers, these four firefighters have acquired invaluable experience, knowledge and training that has laid a solid foundation for their continued growth as firefighters this evening," Bemidji Assistant Chief Ben Hein said in opening.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince extended his gratitude to the firefighters on behalf of the city and noted the importance of seeing so many family members in attendance at the event.

"I want to recognize the families as well because I look around and I see a lot of spouses, I see a lot of children," he said. "It's a true family commitment, it's a true family sacrifice. In order for our firefighters to be successful, they've got to have strong family support."

Prince also elaborated on the strong family ties within the fire service and how it's often a multi-generational career path.

"Something that I see when I look out here, too, is multiple generations," he said. "So it's not just having that commitment inside yourself, but you're teaching it to your children and it may have been taught to you by your mother or father."

The keynote speaker at the event was Bruce Hemstad, former assistant chief of the Bemidji Fire Department.

After retiring from the department in 2022

following a total of 48 years in the fire service, he offered some advice to the new firefighters who are just starting their journey, stressing that firefighters should try to focus on the positive aspects of their career despite the hardships they will face.

"The No. 1 question I always got asked was, 'Will you tell me what the worst thing is you've ever experienced?'" he said. "I tried, as you should, to answer that with a focus on good things, not bad things. Talk about instances where lives have been saved instead of lost."

He also noted that the firefighters should feel a sense of pride for the services they provide to the community.

"To the Bemidji and Solway newest recruits — be proud of what you have become," Hemstad said. "Be proud of your uniform... Remember, you are some of our community's most admired people. Always make them proud of you."

Solway Fire Chief Seth Tramm took the stage to acknowledge the department's six recruits and emphasize the importance of the badge-pinning event.

"This is something that's important, not only to recognize the work that they've done but to recognize also the support that they've had from their families and the commitment that it takes to get to this point," he said. "This takes them from that probationary firefighter status to a firefighter and everything that comes along with that is something that these guys have worked hard to get to."

Solway firefighters who received their helmets and front pieces included Sam Sparhawk, Taylor McCollum, Wyatt Swenson, Cody Erickson, Tucker Rootes and Isaiah Tramm.

As Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood addressed the department's four new firefighters, he took a moment to describe the

symbolic weight of the fire badge.

"As professionals, we face immense pressure from stress that is often hard for those in the outside world to understand and comprehend," he said. "We often sacrifice precious time with our loved ones ... and we place the safety of others before our own. As a result of the weight of this two-ounce badge, this can cause members to struggle with mental health and addiction."

He expressed that firefighters should find comfort in leaning on others within the fire service if they find themselves working through mental health struggles.

"As brothers and sisters of the American fire service, we must be intentional with our love and support of others. We must encourage each other, as we are not meant to walk through life alone," Sherwood said. "When you run alone you are faster, but I want to remind you that when you run with others you will run much harder."

Bemidji firefighters who received their badges included Chase Smith, Chris Christiansen, Isaac Frenzel and Anthony Kuefler.

The event concluded with a video message from Minnesota Fire Marshal Daniel Krier and closing remarks from Bemidji Assistant Chief Chris Loebs.

"As you proudly wear your badge, remember the weight of the trust that has been placed upon you by those you have sworn to protect," Loebs said in closing. "May your badge be a beacon of strength, courage and inspiration. Let it guide you through the darkest of times and lead you back to the light reminding you of a noble purpose you serve."