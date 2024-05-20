Bemidji school board to establish dates for filing candidacy ahead of Nov. 5 election

May 19—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji Area Schools

Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, in the district office board room.

The board is set to vote on a resolution that will establish dates for filing affidavits of candidacy for the school board. Three 4-year terms will be open ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The board will also discuss its membership in the Minnesota State High School League, a process that takes place each year.

The public can attend the meeting in person or

watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 4:45 p.m. at the district office.