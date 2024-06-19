Bemidji school board commits to eliminate $2.3 million operating deficit

Jun. 18—BEMIDJI — Coinciding with the arrival of June, the

Bemidji Area Schools

Board of Education reviewed the district's preliminary operating budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year on Monday.

School boards are required to approve their budgets prior to July 1, or before the start of the upcoming fiscal year, with the idea that budgeting will change throughout the school year.

Among several notable numbers, District Business Director Ashley Eastridge spoke to the district's $2.3 million operating deficit, a result of $64.4 million in revenue and $65.7 million in expenditures as well as $983,679 being transferred out for the upcoming year.

"The school board has remained committed to eliminating the deficit over the next two to three years," Eastridge said.

Despite the deficit, the district aims to maintain its operating fund balance at 10% of its operating expenses. With a starting balance of $10.9 million and a projected ending balance of $8.7 million, this would leave the district with a 13.2% fund balance relative to its $65.7 million in operating expenses.

The board recently took action to address the deficit, having

approved reductions and additions to programs and positions at a May 8 special meeting

that will see projected savings of $850,000 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Swift action would prove necessary as the district's ESSER funds — federal funding to assist school districts with pandemic-related costs and student recovery from learning loss — are also set to expire.

Eastridge further emphasized the preliminary nature of the budget especially with

contract negotiations that took place in 2023-2024

and those that are still unresolved.

"This past fiscal year was a negotiations year and with the teacher's contract settling in April and our para/secretary group still not settled, it can be difficult to accurately estimate the impacts on salaries and benefits, which make up about 81% of our budget," Eastridge noted.

In terms of the general fund — which shows a $1.6 million deficit for 2024-2025 — the district's budget book states the following assumptions and projections when creating the general fund budget:

* Increase in general education formula aid of 2%.

* Increase in compensatory revenue funding of $150,000 based on free and reduced lunch applications.

* Decrease in enrollment by 1% from 2023-2024.

* No change in special education cross subsidy of 44%.

* Estimated increase in employee costs for negotiated labor agreements.

* Estimated inflationary factor on non-payroll expenditures.

* Planned spending of $810,500 to renew the curriculum cycle.

* Planned spending of $250,000 for transportation fleet.

* Planned spending of $852,826 for licensed and non-licensed staff, energy costs and software subscription.

"The most significant fund for the operation of the school district is the general fund," Eastridge explained. "The school district uses the general fund to cover the daily costs of educating nearly 4,400 students with a staff of about 850 across its 14 schools."

According to the fiscal year 2023 audit results provided by the Minnesota Department of Education, 73.3% of the district's revenue came from state sources with 13.9% from federal sources and 12.8% from local sources. The percentage of the district's local revenue, namely property tax dollars, comes in lower than the statewide average of 20.8%.

Following approval of the preliminary budget and other business, the board entered a closed session for Jeremy Olson's superintendent evaluation before adjourning.

A more detailed breakdown of the district's preliminary operating budget will be available on the district website at

bemidji.k12.mn.us.

The full meeting can be viewed on the

Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, in the district board room.