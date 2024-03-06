Bemidji residents vote in Minnesota's presidential primary

Mar. 5—BEMIDJI — Residents in Bemidji and across Minnesota took to the polls on Tuesday, March 5, as one of several states participating in Super Tuesday's presidential primaries.

The primaries in Minnesota featured three major parties, each with their own ballot: the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the Republican Party and the Legalize Marijuana Now Party.

Residents began voting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday by selecting which party they would like to vote for and then selecting their preferred candidate from the options listed.

The DFL ballot includes Joe Biden, Eban Cambridge, Gabriel Cornejo, Frank L. Lozada, Jason Palmer, Armando Perez-Serrato, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur and Marianne Williamson.

The Republican ballot features Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump.

Currently on the ballot for the Legalize Marijuana Now Party are Robert Edward Forchion Jr., Krystal Gabel, Rudy Reyes, Dennis Schuller and Vermin Supreme.

Candidates who have dropped out of the race still appear on the ballots for their respective parties.

Polling hours continue through 8 p.m., with the locations in Bemidji listed below and divided by ward of residence:

* Ward 1: American Indian Resource Center, 1630 Birchmont Drive NE

* Ward 2: Bemidji National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd Street NW

* Ward 3: Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Avenue NW

* Ward 4: Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth Street NW

* Ward 5: Northwest Technical College, 905 Grant Avenue SE

More information on the primary, polling locations and answers to other questions can be found on the

Minnesota Secretary of State's website.