Bemidji man pleads guilty to reckless driving for crashing into Traill County Sheriff's Office cruiser

Jun. 12—TRAILL COUNTY — A Bemidji, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving on Wednesday, June 12,

for crashing into a Traill County Sheriff's Office cruiser earlier this year.

Brody Michael Cota struck the vehicle on the evening of Jan. 28, approximately two miles south of Buxton on Interstate 29. The vehicle was parked, with emergency lights on, to warn drivers that an emergency scene was ahead.

According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report, Cota failed to take proper precautions as he approached and, as a result, struck the rear of the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.

Cota was initially charged with driving under the influence of drugs, but that charge was amended to the crime he ultimately pleaded guilty to. His other charges for marijuana, schedule I hallucinogenic and paraphernalia possession were dismissed.

Cota was granted a suspended 30-day sentence. He will be on unsupervised probation for 360 days and, if he violates probation conditions, he may serve time in jail.

He was ordered to complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow through with any recommendations made from the evaluation and pay $569 in restitution.