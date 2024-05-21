Bemidji High School students receive nearly $3 million in scholarships at annual senior awards program
May 20—BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School
students were recently recognized at the annual senior awards program that took place on May 16 for receiving scholarships and earning honors upon graduation. Over $300,000 of private scholarship dollars and about $2.5 million in university dollars were awarded to the 2024 graduating class.
Bemidji High School 2024 honor graduates: Adam Allery, Kyan Anderson, Victoria Bahr, Thomas Barry, Mackenzie Benson, Noah Bergerson, Dalton Borg, Riley Branson, Faye Calvert, Nicholas Carlson, Claire Carlson, Zoe Fayette, Carter Fish, Gwenyth Galloway, Kali Geerdes, Calla Gieser, Samuel Gish, Corbin Hadrava, Kate Halden, Elena Harmsen, Kieren Johnson, Ridley Karger, Ava Kissel, Grace Knapp, Jocelyn Kurtzweg, Evan Langerak, Madeline Larson, Elizabeth Leindecker, Kallen Littler, Ryan Maki, Makayla Meza, Misha Montgomery, Jane Mueller, Emma Mutnansky, Anna Nygren, Madison Peterson, Nicholas Rautio, Samuel Riewer, Zachary Roberts, Makayla Rzab, Isaac Schouten, Christopher Sether, Aleah Shogren, Seyoung Son, Anna Stish, William Termont, Ella Tingum, Raelynn Trask, Carson Turn, Marley Ueland, Alexis Vaughn, Hannah Voge and Tristen Wickum.
Bemidji High School Senior Awards:
* Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Foundation: Faye Calvert, Elena Harmsen, Evan Langerak, Madeline Larson, Emma Mutnansky, Nicholas Rautio, William Termont and Marley Ueland.
* Beltrami Electric Cooperative Scholarship: Hannah Voge.
* Heidi Bitzer McClure Scholarship: Tristen Wickum.
* Boyer Mechanical Scholarship: Tyler Wilson and Corbin Hadrava.
* Bemidji Lion's Club Scholarship: Elena Harmsen and Nicholas Rautio.
* Ray and John F. Breen Scholarship: Ava Grinde, Annabell Robertson, Samus Marsh, Kenneth Ness, Madison Jensen, Tahia Hatlen, Calla Gieser, Emma Mutnansky, Faye Calvert, Elena Harmsen, Hannah Voge, Kallen Littler, Isaac Schouten, Christopher Sether, Marley Ueland and Evan Langerak.
* Brad Swenson Memorial Service Above Self — Bemidji Sunrise Rotary: Samus Marsh.
* Bemidji Area Church Musicians Scholarship: Claire Carlson
* Choice Therapy Scholarship: Mia Hoffmann
* Jim Carrington/Bemidji Pioneer: Zoe Fayette
* Deerwood Bank Scholarships: Four Year College/University Scholarship: Isaac Schouten; Trade/Vocational College Scholarship: Kenneth Ness
* First National Bank Foundation Scholarship: Carson Turn
* Jody Daman Memorial Scholarship: Maya Prim
* Fred Hase Trust: Nicholas Carlson
* Beltrami County Bar Association Scholarship: Carter Fish
* Friends of Sanford Health Scholarship: Faye Calvert, Zoe Fayette, Samuel Gish and Alexis Vaughn.
* Betty Murray Scholarship: Moses Son, Mackenzie Benson, Claire Carlson, Hannah Voge, Brooklyn Saiger, Anna Stish, Kali Geerdes, Tristen Wickum, Caitlyn Anderson, Carson Turn, Makayla Rzab, Evan Langerak, Jocelyn Kurtzweg, Elena Harmsen, Zoe Fayette and Ava Kissel.
* Friends of the NRA Scholarship: Evan Langerak.
* First Lutheran Church Women's Scholarship: Claire Carlson.
* First Lutheran Church Scholarships: Jake Sawa, Katie Sawa, Nicholas Carlson and Claire Carlson.
* MN Aviation Hall of Fame — Brigadier General George Schulstad Scholarship: Nicholas Carlson.
* Horace May Elementary Scholarship: Corbin Hadrava and Nicholas Rautio.
* Horace May Natascha Smrekar Kindness Scholarship: Jocelyn Kurtzweg.
* Horace May Ron Sugar Character Scholarship: Ava Kissel.
* North Itasca Electric Scholarship: Tristen Wickum.
* John and Iva Lee Graupman Scholarship: Madison Jensen and Elena Harmsen.
* Burger King Foundation Scholarship: Kate Halden.
* Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Samuel Gish and Kenneth Ness.
* Timothy L. Corell Memorial Scholarship: Elena Harmsen.
* Ladig Family Scholarship: Claire Derby.
* Mark Fodness Memorial Scholarship: Madison Jensen.
* North Country Snowmobile Club Scholarship: Victoria Bahr and Corbin Hadrava.
* Honda of Bemidji — National Honor Society Scholarship: Nicholas Carlson.
* Northern Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Allie Lish.
* Maka Scholarship: Moses Son.
* Katie "Brommenschenkel" Vilmo Scholarship: Emma Mutnansky.
* Nortech Systems Scholarship: Claire Derby and Kenneth Ness.
* NextGrad Scholarship: Moses Son.
* TruStar FCU Scholarship: Madeline Larson and Calla Gieser.
* Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship: Evan Langerak.
* MN Association of Secondary Principals — Northern Division Scholarship: Elena Harmsen.
* Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship: Anna Stish and Carson Turn.
* Vernon J. Pick Memorial Scholarship: Marley Ueland, Madeline Larson, Nicholas Rautio, Faye Calvert and Elena Harmsen.
* Jacquelyn Schaffer Scholarship: Ava Kissel and Hannah Voge.
* William and Donna Mae Naylor Scholarship: Claire Derby.
* Harry Moore Scholarship: Ava Kissel.
* Christopher Fettig Vocal Music Scholarship: Hannah Voge.
* James and Sylia Sande Scholarship: Kate Halden and Emma Mutnansky.
* Ruth Shannon Wilson Scholarship: Ava Grinde, Claire Carlson and Calla Gieser.
* Labraaten Insurance Agency Scholarship: Allie Lish.
* St. Philip's Elementary Scholarship: Kenneth Ness.
* St. Philip's Alexander and Ardell Nadesan Education Scholarship: Samuel Gish.
* Ultima Bank Scholarship: Gwenyth Galloway and Faye Calvert.
* VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship: Nicholas Carlson.
* Student Representative to the School Board Scholarship: Carter Fish, Calla Gieser and Nicholas Rautio.
* TEAM Industries Scholarship: Nicholas Rautio, Noah Bergerson, Christopher Sether, Ryan Maki and William Termont.
* Riverwood Bank Scholarship: Gwenyth Galloway and William Termont.
* BHS Principals' Scholarship: Emma Mutnansky, Mia Hoffmann, Nicholas Carlson and Moses Son.
Bemidji State University:
* Bernick's Lakeside Scholarship: Tahia Hatlen.
* Dr. Mike and Deb Herbert Lakeside Scholarship: Maya Prim.
* University Scholarship: Maya Prim, Eli Tuomala, Madison Jansen-Grenz, Katelyn Milbrandt and Sierra Hegg.
* Fred Breen Scholarship: Makayla Meza.
* Presidential Scholarship: Makayla Meza, Makayla Rzab, Ava Kissel, Thomas Barry, Madison Peterson and Grace Knapp.
* Memorial Scholarship: Makayla Rzab.
* Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship: Claire Derby and Ava Kissel.
* Academic Achievement Scholarship: Claire Derby, Allie Lish, Chloe Kirkpatrick, Tatiana Hadrava, Chloe Sonneman, Jake Sawa, Hunter Wolden, Ethan Anderson and Lucas Caron.
* Excellence in Music Scholarship: Claire Derby.
* James and Marilyn Heltzer Scholarship: Ava Kissel.
* Norm and Judy Nelson Scholarship: Allie Lish.
* Alumni Relative Scholarship: Allie Lish.
* Dr. Lowell (Ted) Gillett Memorial Full-Tuition Scholarship: Thomas Barry.
* Elks Endowed Scholarship: Natasha Walter.
Concordia College — Moorhead:
* Christiansen Award for Music: David Aguilera.
University of Wisconsin — Madison:
* Allard and Margaret Smith Scholarship: Zoe Fayette.
* Bucky Badger Scholarship: Zoe Fayette.
* Madison Scholarship: Zoe Fayette.
* Charles and Jean Anderson Scholarship: Zoe Fayette.
* Ruth Silverman Scholarship: Zoe Fayette.
University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire:
* Eau Claire Freshman Honors Scholarship: Isaac Schouten.
College of St. Benedict:
* Legacy Scholarship: Gwenyth Galloway.
* Academic Excellence Scholarship: Gwenyth Galloway.
Gustavus Adolphus College:
* Presidential Scholarship: Claire Carlson.
* Gustavus Legacy Scholarship: Claire Carlson.
* Bjorling Music Scholarship: Claire Carlson.
North Dakota State University:
* NDSU Provost Award: Mia Hoffmann.
* NDSU Athletic Scholarship: Mia Hoffmann.
* Presidential Scholarship: Tristen Wickum, Alexis Vaughn, Whitney St. Peter, Ryan Maki, Kali Geerdes and Samuel Gish.
* NDSU Foundation Honors Scholarship: Tristen Wickum and Kali Geerdes.
* Wayne and Dorothy Gustafson Scholarship: Brooklyn Saiger.
* Harry D. McGovern Scholarship: Ryan Maki.
* Presidential Honors Scholarship: Jocelyn Kurtzweg and Hannah Voge.
* NDSU Cultural Diversity Scholarship: Samuel Gish.
St. Mary's University of Minnesota:
* De La Salle Christian Brothers Scholarship: Madison Jensen.
* Cardinal Visit Scholarship: Madison Jensen.
Minnesota State University — Moorhead:
* Distinguished Dragon Scholarship: Anna Stish.
Grand Canyon Scholarship:
* Presidential Scholarship: Jane Mueller.
University of Utah:
* Presidential Scholarship: Faye Calvert.
St. Cloud State University:
* Presidential Scholarship: Calla Gieser.
University of Minnesota — Crookston:
* Presidential Merit Scholarship: Kallen Littler and Emma Mutnansky.
University of Minnesota — Duluth:
* UMD Merit Scholarship: Caitlyn Anderson.
* U Promise Scholarship: Caitlyn Anderson.
College of St. Scholastica:
* Benedictine Scholarship: Aleah Shogren.
University of North Dakota:
* Presidential Scholarship: Nicholas Carlson, Ella Leindecker, Raelynn Trask, Madeline Larson, Christopher Sether, William Termont, Carter Fish, Dalton Borg and Noah Bergerson.
* Academic Achievement Scholarship: Carson Turn.
* Greg and Cindy Page Scholarship: Carter Fish
Northern Michigan University:
* NMU Bridge Award: Leo Mathews.
* Wildcat Merit Scholarship: Leo Mathews.
* NMU Competition Award: Leo Mathews.
Augsburg University:
* Augsburg Opportunity Scholarship: Emiris Lussier.
Grinnell College:
* Grinnell Founder's Scholarship: Zachary Roberts.
* Early Decision Scholarship: Zachary Roberts.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University:
* Chancellor's Scholarship: Ridley Karger.
* Woman of Excellence Scholarship: Ridley Karger.
South Dakota State University:
* Jackrabbit Guarantee Scholarship: Ella Tingum.
The Ohio State University:
* The OSU Division One Excellence Scholarship: Evan Langerak.
University of Alaska — Fairbanks:
* Nanook Pledge Scholarship: Emilie Jessen.
Winona State University:
* Presidential Honors Scholarship: Mackenzie Benson.
North Dakota State College of Science:
* NDSCS Foundation Scholarship: Ava Grinde.
University of Minnesota — Twin Cities:
* Herbert E. Olson Scholarship: Kyan Anderson.
* Iron Range Scholarship: Kate Halden, Elena Harmsen and Marley Ueland.
* Benston Family Scholarship: Misha Montgomery.
* Gold Scholar Award: Seyoung Moses Son
* Presidential Scholarship: Nicholas Rautio