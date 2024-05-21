Bemidji High School students receive nearly $3 million in scholarships at annual senior awards program

TechCrunch

Microsoft wants to bring generative AI to the forefront of Windows — and the PCs running it. At a keynote ahead of its annual Build developer conference this week, the company unveiled a new lineup of Windows machines it's calling Copilot+ PCs, plus generative AI-powered features like Recall, which helps users find apps, files and other content they've viewed in the past. Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience.