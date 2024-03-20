Bemidji educators expand advocacy efforts, school board resolves chair election stalemate

Mar. 19—BEMIDJI — Advocacy for higher pay and greater contractual support for teachers continues to permeate

Bemidji Area Schools

Board of Education meetings and has even extended past the walls of the district office.

During its regular meeting on Monday, retired language arts teacher Mike Bjerk spoke about his time at Bemidji Middle School and perceived differences between his experiences and those of current teachers.

"If a language arts teacher assigns a two-page writing assignment, it means that teacher will have 240 pages of writing to correct. ... It takes many outside contract hours to do this," Bjerk said. "In my 12 years at Bemidji Middle School, I have seen the teachers work their tails off to give our children the best education they can."

Bjerk posed a few questions to the board and cabinet members, one regarding a shift in people pursuing teaching positions and lower retention rates of teachers.

"Why are young teachers dropping out of the profession I have loved for 50 years after a few years or not entering the profession at all? When did the profession I love become one of those undesirable professions?" Bjerk added. "Applications for teaching jobs have dropped drastically, and it's not the whole story, but financial compensation is definitely one reason (for fewer applications)."

District educators have been working without a contract for over eight months.

The district's most recent teacher agreement for the 2022-2023 school year

shows that a new teacher with a bachelor's degree and zero years of experience will make $42,335 annually. With one year of experience, their salary increases to $43,268.

Compared to the 2021-2022 school year, a new teacher with a bachelor's degree would've made $41,323 and increased to $42,233 after one year of experience.

An educator with a master's degree and no prior experience earns $48,818 as of the 2022-2023 teacher agreement. This is an increase from $47,651 for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the National Education Association,

the average teacher's starting salary is $42,293, which places Minnesota as 22nd in the U.S. Overall, the average teacher salary across the state is $64,184, leaving the state as 18th in the nation.

A common sentiment among educators and members of the Bemidji Education Association is that pay increases have not kept up with cost-of-living increases due to inflation.

Several members also allude to a $2.2 billion funding boost for K-12 education that the Minnesota Legislature passed in May, from which the district is set to receive a 3.1% funding increase for 2023-2024 and 2.8% for 2024-2025. BEA members consider such increases as an opportunity to invest in staff members.

BHS math teacher Kristie O'Beirne noted a role that teachers played during

a Feb. 26 lockdown at BHS.

The school received information about a student allegedly possessing a weapon, after which the school entered a "secure" response where outside doors were locked and teachers continued their instruction inside.

"Without hesitation, (teachers and support staff) cleared out the hallways and bathrooms and came face-to-face with the alleged student of interest, which they did not even know at the time. They did not cower. They did not hide, but instead, they put the lives of students in front of their own," O'Beirne said. "How do you think they got thanked for going above and beyond?

"A press release to the media thanking law enforcement for their rapid response. That is it. There was no mention of gratitude for teachers or support staff whose quick response helped law enforcement detain the individuals in question.

"We should all be asking 'Why didn't the staff get the credit they deserve?' Maybe it's because we're just expected to put our lives on the line in addition to the many hats we already wear. And if expectation is the case, shouldn't we be compensated for such a dangerous task?"

Several districts across Minnesota share similar sentiments with educators even taking to the streets and other public places equipped with signs and shouts. Bemidji was no exception last week as staff congregated at Hampton Inn and Suites on Thursday to create signs and picketed at the Paul and Babe statues on Friday.

"We are seeing actions like this all over the state," Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said during Thursday's sign-making event. "We have educators everywhere that are standing up for contracts that will help sustain their families, contracts that will address working conditions which will create better learning outcomes for kids and contracts that will help recruit and retain educators."

Specht noted some stalling in negotiations and mediations across the state as several factors aside from salary are on the table — including health insurance contributions and considerations relating to class sizes.

"Overall, we're hearing that educators strongly believe they're worth more," Specht left off, "and the public believes it, too."

In other business, Superintendent Jeremy Olson urged the board to renew the district's operating referendum for an additional 10 years beginning with taxes payable in 2026.

Noting a $1.6 million structural deficit in the district's budget and nearly $1 million the renewed referendum would provide the district for the upcoming fiscal year, Olson stated a failed renewal could lead to a $2.6 million deficit.

"If we don't renew this operating referendum, what's currently challenging will become nearly impossible," Olson said. "It is possible to correct this deficit that we have."

The board voted 5-1 — with board member Anna Manecke voting against — to renew the referendum at $180 per student. There are no tax increases associated with this renewal.

Among other budget discussions, the board met in a work session prior to Monday's regular meeting where it discussed possible reductions in programs and positions, which is completed annually.

No action was taken during the work session, but official recommendations are expected at an April meeting.

Near the start of the regular meeting, the board resolved

its two-month-long stalemate

by electing a chairperson.

Following a split 3-3 vote in January

between board members Julie Laitala and Dave Wall, Laitala conceded to Wall on Monday and nominated him for chair. A 5-1 vote — with board member Ann Long Voelkner voting against — secured Wall's position as board chair for the current year.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, in the district board room.