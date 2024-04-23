Bemidji City Council to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

Apr. 22—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will discuss potential uses for the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds during its work session tonight at city hall.

The city has approximately $1,120,000 left from the original $1.7 million provided by ARPA. According to the legislation, the funds must be committed to project or other spending by December 2024.

The council will consider requests from each of the city's departments, ranging from using the funds to renovate the restrooms at Cameron Park to help purchasing an unmarked vehicle for the police department.

Bemidji's Parks and Recreation Department is asking that the council consider three different spending options. The renovation of the restrooms is estimated to cost $149,500. It's also requesting consideration for a door access system for restrooms across several city parks, estimated to cost $50,000, and the replacement of Nymore playground, estimated to cost $130,000.

The Bemidji Police Department is requesting consideration for the council to designate ARPA dollars to purchase ballistic shields and non-lethal munitions launchers, for $42,000, and assistance in purchasing an unmarked vehicle to help combat distracted driving in the amount of $16,000.

The City Attorney's Office is requesting the council consider using the funds to purchase interfacing software that would reduce the significant amount of time used to upload and download video evidence, using $40,000 of ARPA funds.

Bemidji's Planning and Zoning Department is requesting ARPA funds be used for several studies and plans, including a housing study, a full ordinance update and a land use and analysis plan. The costs for these range from an estimated $5,000 to $125,000.

The Public Works Department is proposing the replacement of the light poles along the Mississippi Bridge and First Street East, which have deteriorated since their original installation. Depending on the type of replacement selected, the cost could range from $195,000 to $249,000. It's also requesting consideration for the funds to be used for upgrades to the public works building.

The Bemidji Fire Department is requesting the replacement of the commercial fire alarm system in the public works building, which is coming to the end of its life expectancy.

A final series of requests come from the City Clerk, who is asking for a portion of the funds to be used to re-codify the city code, with an estimated cost of $18,500; digitize historic city records, estimated at $38,633; consider meeting management software, for an initial cost of $9,365; institute closed captioning for the city's broadcasts on Channel 2, for $3,700 per 500 hours; and purchase election equipment for around $6,500.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, April 22, at city hall.