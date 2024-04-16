Bemidji City Council to consider another housing opportunity

Apr. 15—BEMIDJI — Another housing opportunity will come before the

Bemidji City Council

during its session tonight, with local developer Mitch Rautio asking the city to be the grantee for a workforce housing project.

Rautio hopes to build six townhomes with three bedrooms each and rent each of them for $1,500 a month. The funds he's seeking would be from Minnesota Housing's Workforce Housing Grant program and would come in the form of a deferred loan.

The council recently heard a request from the Headwaters Regional Development Commission and Beltrami Housing Redevelopment Authority seeking a similar partnership to build

an affordable multi-family housing complex with 39 units.

Other business the council will discuss includes hearing bids to replace the overhead doors at Fire Station One and a replacement plan for the heat pump system and makeup air unit at the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Also on the agenda is a conversation on city fees for new users connecting to the water and sewer systems and a discussion on a potential workshop for the city council and city leadership.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, April 15, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website,

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.