Bemidji, Cass Lake-Bena students named to 2024 NMRC All-Academic Team

Apr. 19—BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference recently announced 83 students representing the 2024 Conference All-Academic Team.

The NMRC All-Academic Award program recognizes the academic excellence of participating high school students who must possess a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the current academic year.

Students must also meet all varsity-level lettering requirements set by their team or school district.

Eight students were recognized from the

Bemidji High School

"RoboJacks" including Kaitlyn Detschman, Matthew Bernard, Elliot Geiser, Samuel Maus, Lillin Ophus, Quinn Burrow, Wren Burrow and Connor Anderson.

Cass Lake-Bena High School

recognized four students from "The Accelerators" including Kaylin Jensen, Haylei Pierce, Camryn Anoka and Bria Reims.

"We at the NMRC are delighted to celebrate the great academic accomplishments that our students have made," a release said.

More information can be found at

www.nmrconference.org

.