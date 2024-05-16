Bemidji area agencies receive over $500,000 to improve public housing

May 15—BEMIDJI — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded Bemidji, Bagley and Cass Lake agencies funds to help improve public housing.

The state of Minnesota was awarded $46,633,464 and of that, the Bemidji Housing and Redevelopment Agency will receive $282,466, the Bagley HRA will get $78,025 and Cass Lake HRA will receive $140,277.

Public housing authorities can utilize this funding for the development, financing, modernization and management improvements of public housing developments, a release said.

"At HUD, our mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality homes for all," HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said in the release. "This grant funding is a necessary investment that will not only ensure that the homes offered in public housing fit the needs of its residents, but it will also strengthen neighborhoods for generations to come."

The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through its Capital Fund grants.

"Housing Authorities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin will benefit from this award enabling them to improve the living spaces of residents in the Great Lakes Region," Great Lakes Regional Administrator Diane Shelley said in the release. "HUD remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality, safe, and affordable housing for our residents. The Capital Funding allocated earlier this week will help in creating homes where our residents can thrive."

To view the complete list of awarded grants, visit

hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/FY24-Capital-Fund-Awards.