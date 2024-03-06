Belvidere UAW leader going to Biden's State of the Union address

Months after celebrating with him in Belvidere, UAW Local 1268 President Matt Frantzen is headed to Washington D.C. for President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

Seizing on the victory of the United Auto Workers in winning a contracts with the Detroit Three and a commitment to save the Belvidere Assembly Plant, Frantzen is going as the guest of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville.

"The Assembly Plant has been the beating heart of the Belvidere community for decades, providing good jobs and serving as an economic engine for the entire region," Foster said in a news release. "I’m proud that we were able to work together – all levels of government, the UAW, and Stellantis – to forge a deal that won’t just allow workers to get back on the job at the Assembly Plant, but will also bring billions of dollars in new investments to Belvidere."

UAW Local 1268 President Matt Frantzen puts his arms up in celebration Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Belvidere, Illinois, during an event to support the United Auto Workers of America reaching an agreement with automaker Stellantis.

Stellantis which produces Chrysler, Dodge, RAM and Jeep has promised the UAW it plans to invest $4.8 billion in Belvidere to revive the Assembly Plant, establish a $100 million "megahub" parts distribution center and build a joint venture battery plant.

Biden travelled to Michigan to join UAW workers on the picket line who were on strike in September. After a contract was reached with Stellantis and deal struck to save the Belvidere Assembly Plant, Biden went to Belvidere in November, telling workers they "changed the face of the country economically."

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Belvidere, Illinois, during an event to support the United Auto Workers of America reaching an agreement with automaker Stellantis.

Frantzen said Foster reached out to him with offers of support as Stellantis idled the plant in February.

“Thanks to the tenacity of UAW leadership and workers across the country, last year was a historic year for labor," Frantzen said in the release. "I look forward to hearing President Biden’s plan to build on that momentum to strengthen unions and build an economy where workers get the pay, benefits, and job security they deserve."

