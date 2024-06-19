Beluga whales rescued from bombing in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (WJW) – Two beluga whales are settling into their new homes after being rescued from their aquarium in war-torn Ukraine.

According to a press release, bombs have been dropping within a few hundred meters of the NEMO Dolphinarium in Ukraine.

An international team of marine mammal specialists have been working together to get the whales out of the country. After months of planning and preparation, the belugas arrived in Valencia, Spain late Tuesday night.

Meet 15-year-old Plombir and 14-year-old Miranda.

Their evacuation included a dangerous 12-hour drive across Ukraine.

Once they made it across the border into Moldova, a small charter plane flew the whales and their caregivers into Spain.

“This courageous rescue constitutes a historic milestone worldwide in terms of animal protection,” said president of the Valencia region Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón. “It is an honor that the Oceanogràfic has rescued these two belugas from the horror of the war in Ukraine. They have experienced a difficult situation in recent months, and the experts at Oceanogràfic will be working intensely to help them recover.”

The Dolphinarium where the belugas lived in Ukraine has been working to evacuate its marine animals since the war began in 2022.

Moving the belugas presented a bigger challenge, due to their size and specific needs.

Experts with the Georgia Aquarium and SeaWorld assisted in the rescue.

The belugas have a specialized team at their new home to make sure they are healthy but also to assist with trauma recovery.

Two Ukrainian caregivers are staying with them for several weeks to help with their transition.

Oceanogràfic says Plombir and Miranda won’t be in public tanks with the other beluga whales for some time.

