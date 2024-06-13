Beltsville man killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said officers were investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man on Wednesday.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. in the Columbia Pike and Fairland Road area. When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, Yuan Long Yuin, 43, of Beltsville. He died there.

Officers said Yuin was heading southbound on Columbia Pike when he lost control of the motorcycle for some reason. He hit a guardrail and fell off of the bike.

Police asked anyone with information to call (240) 773-6620.

