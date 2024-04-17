Beltrami County SNAP interview waiver ends April 30

Apr. 16—BEMIDJI — The Federal SNAP interview waiver for the State of Minnesota and Beltrami County will expire on April 30.

All Beltrami County Residents who submit an application or recertification for SNAP benefits received by the county office on or after May 1 will need to complete an interview to determine SNAP eligibility, a release said.

Interviews can be conducted in person or over the phone. When the office contacts participants for an interview, the number on their caller ID will show up as

(218) 333-4299.

With questions, contact the Beltrami County call center at

(218) 333-8300.