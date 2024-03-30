Beltrami County Historical Society, city of Bagley receive cultural heritage grants

Mar. 30—The Beltrami County Historical Society and the city of Bagley were recently named recipients of a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.

The historical society received a $7,480 grant, which the group plans to use to digitize a collection of archival sports films, allowing for greater public access to these historic resources, a release said.

The city of Bagley received a $10,000 grant to hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation to determine eligibility for listing WPA-era structures located within the city of Bagley's Park system in the National Register of Historic Places.

A total of 26 grants of $10,000 and less were given out during the cycle of awards approved by the MNHS Executive Council on March 14, totaling $214,476 in 14 counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and enhance Minnesota's cultural and historical resources. All grants are competitive and awarded according to program guidelines and criteria, as well as professional standards, the release said.

"Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008," the release said. "The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of...funding for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants: $8,677,000 for Fiscal Year 2024 and $7,035,000 for Fiscal Year 2025."