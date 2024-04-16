Beltrami County Emergency Management to offer Skywarn training

Apr. 15—BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Management Office and the National Weather Service will host a Skywarn training at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Emergency Operations Center in the Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave NW.

Skywarn is a severe weather spotter training program that instructs the public on how to safely observe and report severe weather. Spotters provide critical information to the National Weather Service, enhancing public safety by providing ground truth and observations that radars can't always see, a release said.

The free class is open to the public and lasts approximately two hours. There are no prerequisites, and no pre-registration is required.

For more information or to find other Skywarn classes available in the region, visit

weather.gov/fgf/stormspotting.