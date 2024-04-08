Belton man arrested for possession of child pornography

BELTON, Mo. — One Belton man has been arrested for child pornography after a search warrant was initiated.

A coordinated team effort by multiple agencies yesterday resulted in a search warrant and the arrest of 60-year-old Ronald W. Powell Jr., residing in Belton.

Powell was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography with no bond. More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The investigation began on March 20, 2024, when a Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Investigator was contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip involving a subject who resided in Belton.

The cyber tip was based on apparent child pornography and the subject listed in the tip was Powell.

Evidence indicated multiple screenshots of child pornography images on the defendant’s personal devices. These images were downloaded to the defendant’s devices from the web.

