Belton ISD makes history with its first unified track meet

TechCrunch

Ingrid, a startup out of Stockholm, Sweden, not this writer (unfortunately), has raised €21 million (~$23 million) to fuel the growth of a business aiming to improve the last, messy mile of online shopping — delivery. Using data science and some big ideas about how delivery will evolve in the years ahead -- for example, it thinks we should move away from free shipping -- the company is on an ambitious track to expand to more markets in Europe. It can cost a lot (both to buyers and sellers); the process feels very out of everyone's hands, especially when something goes wrong (especially annoying when we've paid for that "privilege"); it can feel like it has undue environmental impact; and it's been turned into a competitive edge by behemoths like Amazon with its Prime memberships offering "free" shipping, making it something any other retailers will be forever chasing with a direct hit to their margins.