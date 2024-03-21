Belton ISD makes history with its first unified track meet
Belton ISD makes history with its first unified track meet
Belton ISD makes history with its first unified track meet
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Fed Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that central bank officials discussed a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet, a lesser-known policy tool it has been using to tighten financial conditions.
The days are ticking down until the 2024 Olympic Games start, and Peacock has revealed some of the features it will offer to help you catch all the action you want to see.
Ben Sulayem was accused of interfering with officiating during a race in 2023.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Like most other corners of the tech world, Google sees AI powering the next innovations in health technology. The company’s annual The Check Up event revealed plans to expand Google Lens for better skin condition searches, add a personal health chatbot to the Fitbit app and use a version of its Gemini chatbot in the medical domain.
What's the most expensive car in the world in 2024? That depends. Do you include classics sold at auction or just new cars? Here's the answer either way.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Ingrid, a startup out of Stockholm, Sweden, not this writer (unfortunately), has raised €21 million (~$23 million) to fuel the growth of a business aiming to improve the last, messy mile of online shopping — delivery. Using data science and some big ideas about how delivery will evolve in the years ahead -- for example, it thinks we should move away from free shipping -- the company is on an ambitious track to expand to more markets in Europe. It can cost a lot (both to buyers and sellers); the process feels very out of everyone's hands, especially when something goes wrong (especially annoying when we've paid for that "privilege"); it can feel like it has undue environmental impact; and it's been turned into a competitive edge by behemoths like Amazon with its Prime memberships offering "free" shipping, making it something any other retailers will be forever chasing with a direct hit to their margins.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
The star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is calling it a career.
The youngest manager in MLB received added security Friday.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
India will lower import taxes on certain electric vehicles for companies committing to invest at least $500 million and setting up a local manufacturing facility within three years, a policy shift that could potentially bolster Tesla's plans to enter the South Asian market. Companies must invest a minimum of $500 million in the country and will have three years to establish local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25% of components sourced domestically, according to a government press release on Friday. Firms meeting these requirements will be allowed to import 8,000 EVs a year at a reduced import duty of 15% on cars costing $35,000 and above.
The Yankees ace avoided a worst-case scenario.
Opening multiple savings accounts can help you reach your goals faster.