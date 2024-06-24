Will below average rainfall this monsoon lead to a longer Arizona wildfire season?

Arizona has entered a period of peak fire danger when temperatures around the state soar, drying out the ground even further and potentially fueling wildfires, but just before the arrival of heavy monsoon rains, which could aid fire crews.

But after one of the driest monsoons on record last year, Arizona fire officials tell The Briefing they're concerned the forecast for below average rainfall and above average temperatures this summer could lead to a prolonged, more dangerous wildfire season.

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her third trip to Arizona on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade. The visit comes one week before supporters of a pro-choice ballot initiative are required to submit the 383,000 signatures needed to get on the November ballot.

All 18 people charged in a fake elector scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona have been arraigned in court. That opens the door to negotiate plea agreements as the investigation continues.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city is planning to organize listening sessions to get community feedback on a scathing report from the Department of Justice accusing the Phoenix Police Department of violating the constitutional rights of people of color, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.

A hearty congratulations: Rene Andrade, chef of Bacanora and Huarachis in downtown Phoenix, received the 2024 James Beard Award for best chef in the Southwest region, becoming only the 19th Arizona chef selected as a recipient since 1993.

