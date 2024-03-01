Beloved varsity football player dies unexpectedly, Georgia school says. ‘True gentleman’

A Georgia community is mourning a beloved student athlete who died unexpectedly.

Carter Gay was killed Thursday, Feb. 29, in a “tragic accident,” according to officials at Thomas Jefferson Academy, where he was a student.

He was a junior and varsity football player at the school in Jefferson County, officials said in a tribute posted on the school’s Facebook page. Gay was also on the shotgun team.

“His love for the Lord exemplified his daily walk as he was a living example of Christ’s love,” school officials said. “Carter was a true gentlemen who was kind and respectful to all and embraced life to the fullest.”

Jefferson County Coroner Edward James confirmed the teen died from an “accidental gunshot,” but did not give further details.

Loved ones remembered the teen as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and ride horses. News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from family, friends and the community.

“His presence will be greatly missed, and his spirit will remain in us all,” the school said.

Jefferson County is about 40 miles southwest of Augusta.

