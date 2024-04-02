Beloved teacher killed in hit-and-run, Illinois cops say. ‘Didn’t deserve to die alone’

A longtime teacher at a college prep school was killed in a hit-and-run as he was crossing a street, according to Illinois police and news reports.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, as the 56-year-old man crossed a street in southwest Chicago, the Chicago Police Department said.

The man, identified by WBBM and WLS as Charlie Mills, was struck by the driver of a red Toyota Camry traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to police.

Despite Mills suffering “major head and body trauma,” the driver is accused of fleeing the scene, police said. The driver has not been captured as of Tuesday, April 2.

Police said Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills was a teacher at Jones College Prep, Chicago Public Schools said in a statement to WLS.

“Charlie was a beloved member of our diverse learner team who also offered his expertise to our many performing arts productions,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Mills was remembered for his “compassion, care and support” by the Jones College Prep graduating class of 2008.

Astarte Howell, one of Mills’ former students, called him a “pivotal part” of the school.

“Charlie didn’t deserve this,” Howell told WBBM. “He didn’t deserve to die alone.”

