Beloved teacher found shot dead by partner, PA cops say. ‘She just embodied love’

A beloved teacher who administrators said embodied the spirit of her school was identified as the victim in a murder-suicide, according to Pennsylvania authorities and news reports.

Philadelphia police officers discovered Ondria Glaze, 36, shot and killed in an apartment Monday, May 6, WCAU reported. She had reportedly been shot in the face.

Her partner, a 42-year-old man, was found dead in the apartment, police told The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW. It’s unclear what led to the murder-suicide.

Glaze was a teacher at Olney High School and its special education compliance monitor, Michael Roth, the school’s principal, said in a statement.

“At Olney, we have a saying, ‘Olney Love.’ Ms. Glaze could truly be defined as ‘Olney Love,’” Roth said. “She embodied this mantra and blessed every student and staff member she came across.”

Glaze worked at the school for more than 10 years, according to a GoFundMe, which said she brought “light and joy wherever she went.”

“Miss Glaze was like the sweetest person I ever knew,” Kai Sutton, a senior at the school, told WPVI. “Every time you see her she was always smiling.”

In her honor, the school created the Ondria Glaze Olney Love Scholarship. It will be awarded each year to a graduating senior to “continue the positive impact that Ms. Glaze had on all of us.”

Andre Beckett, the school’s assistant principal, said he will miss how patient Glaze was with parents and students.

“She just embodied love and it’s just the hardest thing to go through, just learning of her death. She just loved everyone,” Beckett told WTXF.

