Beloved St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy dies

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a beloved deputy over the weekend.

Joseph Filer Wiltz died Saturday, according to a post on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr. Joseph Filer Wiltz,” The post reads. “He passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024 and was a beloved employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and will be greatly missed.”

Wiltz was assigned to the main office in St. Martinville as Front Lobby Deputy. Over the past several years, he worked intermittently at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and since 2021, he has been employed as a full-time deputy, officials said.

“He greeted everyone with a smile and was known for his amazing meteorological skills,” the post reads. “He always knew the current weather and the upcoming forecast.

“He was very sweet and thoughtful and was a much loved member of our community. He always took the time to ask about our families and made sure we were doing ok.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at Syrie Funeral Home in Lafayette from 8-10 a.m. followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Breaux Bridge.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.