Beloved parafencer killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A beloved parafencer who had dreams of competing on the world’s biggest stage was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lakewood.

Terre Engdahl was loved in the community and had a second family at the Denver Fencing Center. His teammate told FOX31 that the fencing community is small and the parafencing community is even smaller, saying it’s like they lost a brother last week.

Engdahl had a bright future in fencing, but it was abruptly cut short. The 29-year-old found a love and passion in the sport after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle crash years ago. The injuries led to speech difficulties and partial paralysis.

Jataya Taylor, with Denver Fencing Center, played the sport with Engdahl and said he found support and recovery through parafencing.

“If Terre could stay in his chair all day, he would stay all day and all night. That’s how much he loved fencing,” Taylor said.

Parafencer Terre Engdahl

Engdahl quickly fell in love with the sport and has been competing and training with members at the Denver Fencing Center for years. Taylor said she had a special relationship with Engdahl because they were both left-handed parafencers.

“Terre is one of those people you know when you meet them, you’re going to be instant friends,” Taylor said. “There’s no words to describe how much this loss is going to affect everyone.”

Police seek suspect vehicle in parafencer’s death

On Feb. 23, right after 7:30 p.m., police in Lakewood were called to the intersection of West 23rd Avenue and Kipling Street for a pedestrian death. Police say the driver hit Engdahl and took off from the scene.

“Knowing that you hit someone and you’re leaving them sitting in the road, and in Terre’s case to die, you have to question what they were doing in their lives to end up in this position,” Taylor said. “Where is the humanity?”

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

The death of Engdahl is hitting the fencing community hard. Engdahl was training to compete in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, and in his honor, the team will continue to train and work toward that goal.

As teammates continue to grapple with the loss of one of their own, Taylor feels one overwhelming emotion.

“Frustrated that he won’t ever be here again, frustrated that we have to look at his wheelchair sitting empty, and frustrated that his family is mourning and there’s nothing we can say to make it better,” Taylor said.

Lakewood police arrested 40-year-old Jimmy Chavez of Commerce City on Wednesday. Although the suspect is in custody, officers have not located the vehicle.

A Medina Alert has been issued as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Lakewood Police Department are looking for the suspect vehicle, identified as a 2014 black Chevy Camaro with a black Colorado license plate DWBP87.

The vehicle is identified as a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro bearing Colorado plate DWBP87 with heavy front-end damage, including a broken windshield and missing driver’s side headlight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.