Beloved Los Angeles pastor Rev. Dr. Cecil ‘Chip’ Murray dies at 94

Reverend Doctor Cecil L. “Chip” Murray, a beloved Los Angeles pastor, civil rights leader and community activist, passed away at the age of 94 on Friday.

The University of Southern California Center for Religion & Civic Culture confirmed Rev. Murray’s death on Facebook early Saturday morning.

“[Rev. Murray] trained 1,000 leaders in civic engagement and community development through [USC] after an illustrious career as pastor of FAME church,” the post said. “He is mourned by the countless individuals he has mentored, counseled and prayed over during his life of service.”

He died after “some health struggles,” the pastor’s family told the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Rev. Murray was pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles (FAME) – L.A.’s oldest Black-founded church – for 27 years.

According to his obituary, published by the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, the beloved reverend’s “distinctive theology of deep personal spirituality combined with socially engaged Christianity” helped turn the small FAME congregation of 250 members into an 18,000-person megachurch.

After retiring from the church at the age of 75, Rev. Murray joined USC’s faculty at the invitation of the president and university provost in 2004. While at USC, he started the Passing the Mantle program, which later became the Murray Center for Community Engagement.

Born in Lakeland, Florida on Sept. 26, 1929, Rev. Murray graduated from Florida A&M University and served for ten years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a major. He then earned a PhD in religion from the School of Theology at Claremont College before serving as minister at FAME.

He is survived by his son Drew as well as his niece, nephews, grand niece and grand nephews.

