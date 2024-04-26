Beloved Grandmother Fatally Stabbed in Attack on Los Angeles Metro Train

The man accused of killing Mirna Soza Arauz on April 22 is being held on $2 million bail

A man was arrested on a murder charge after allegedly fatally stabbing a woman on a Los Angeles metro train on the morning of April 22, according to police

The victim was identified by family as Mirna Soza Arauz, who was on her way home from work when she was attacked

The LAPD believes the suspect, Elliot Tramel Nowden, has attacked others and are asking those alleged victims to come forward

A California man was arrested and charged with murder after authorities accused him of fatally stabbing a beloved grandmother on a Los Angeles metro train.

On Monday, April 22, around 5 a.m., officers were called to the Universal City metro station, where a man had reportedly stabbed a woman while she was on the train, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release. When the train stopped, the victim exited onto the platform, where the suspect also got out and allegedly fled on foot.

The family of the woman, who was identified on a GoFundMe campaign as Mirna Soza Arauz, wrote that she was on her way home from work at the time of the attack.

“Metro contract security began rendering aid until the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries,” the LAPD said.

Around 5:30 a.m., patrol officers spotted a person who resembled the suspect's description and took him into custody, police said. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing other evidence, authorities arrested 45-year-old Elliot Tramel Nowden on a murder charge.

According to the LAPD, Nowden is being held on a $2 million bail. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $40,000 for Arauz’s family in three days.

The fundraiser was created by Arauz’s relative, Alex Castillo, who wrote that the family’s “biggest priority is giving her a proper burial at home in Nicaragua” and that the funds will go directly to funeral expenses, with any leftover donations going to Arauz's two daughters in Nicaragua.

“While we appreciate the first responders that tried to save her life, we hope that Mirna’s death does not go unnoticed, and results in real change to the public safety efforts in the area,” Castillo wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

“It’s a tragedy for the immigrant community of Los Angeles and for all that rely on the Metro to get home safe. We will not rest until justice is served.”

Castillo also wrote that Arauz was a beloved mother of three and grandmother of seven.

Investigators “strongly believe there are additional, unreported victims of Nowden,” the release states. Anyone with information on the case or Nowden is asked to contact Operations Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives at (818) 374-9550.



