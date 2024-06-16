Beloved former Dowling Catholic debate coach to be honored at national tournament in Iowa

Tim Sheaff, the former director of drama and debate at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, will be specially recognized at the final awards ceremony of this year's National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) tournament in Des Moines.

He died unexpectedly last June.

"Our dad was insatiably curious, infinitely compassionate and terribly witty," Bridget Sheaff wrote to the Des Moines Register in 2023. "He loved his children, his wife, his grandchildren and his work. The reason he was so particularly talented in so many arenas came back to his philosophy on lifelong learning and the unearthing of truth in the arts and humanities."

Sheaff's son, Simon, followed in his father's footsteps and took his place as the director of Dowling's debate program.

"There are generations of students for whom my father is speech and debate," Simon Sheaff said. "It simply wouldn't be there without him."

Another way they're honoring Sheaff is by giving tournament judges cheesecake on the first day of the tournament.

"When Tim ran his own tournaments, he insisted on every judge's lounge having cheesecake so that people were happy with their judging assignments," Scott Wunn, the executive director of NSDA, said. "That was the theory, to keep them happy, feed them cheesecake."

NSDA, headquartered in Des Moines, will host its middle and high school national tournament in Des Moines June 14-21.

"As he and I both put it, this is our Oscars ceremony," Wunn said. "He made certain that a level of professionalism was created. And I just think he was incredibly proud of that. He's been proud of his children, and he was proud of what he helped create."

The awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, June 20, will honor Sheaff with the naming of the stage, dubbing it the "Timothy E. Sheaff National Awards Stage" for this year's tournament, as well as next year's, which will also take place in Des Moines. It will be the organization's 100th anniversary.

Who was Tim Sheaff?

Timothy Sheaff was an educator for more than 30 years and served for 12 years on the National Speech and Debate Association board.

Timothy Sheaff was an educator for more than 30 years and served for 12 years on the National Speech and Debate Association board.

Sheaff was the director of drama, speech and debate, and taught film courses at Dowling Catholic starting in 1997. He was also a Dowling alumnus of the class of 1986, where he met his wife, Christy.

Wunn, who worked alongside him for his entire career, remembers Sheaff as a keystone of NSDA.

"He was a huge sounding board for me and leadership," Wunn said. "He was just a consistent sounding board for ideas. He was the anchor for me when it came to the national awards assembly, and the whole process of announcing final round judges and all of that."

Sheaff was the announcer for the NSDA national tournament for 20 years. His predecessor, David Begnaud of CBS and an NSDA alumnus, was selected to follow in Sheaff's footsteps.

Sheaff was inducted into the National Speech and Debate Association Hall of Fame and the Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame, both in 2019.

All six of his children made their mark in speech and debate, as well.

"The thing that was most important to him in the world was his family," Simon Sheaff said. "I don't think anybody would question that. He loved that we all did speech and debate."

