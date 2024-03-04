Beloved Finley educator dies after 50 years of service. ‘He didn’t know how to sit still’

A longtime River View High School administrator, beloved by his community for his tricks, jokes and dedication toward student athletics, died Feb. 29 in Kennewick.

John Doran Jr. was 79.

Courtesy River View High School staff

Doran was a giant in the Finley community. He lived in the area 75 years and worked 50 years as the high school’s vice principal and athletic director. He also coached softball.

His dedication to education and youth athletics was recognized when River View High School named its gymnasium for him.

Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

“When John wasn’t at work or school, he could be found playing men’s softball or officiating softball or baseball. He didn’t know how to sit still,” reads his obituary.

Doran was born in Colfax and graduated in 1963 from Columbia High School in Burbank, where he excelled at sports.

He attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco first and then Eastern Washington College, where he played starting offensive guard and kicker on the college’s 1967 national championship football team. He went on to earn a master’s in education from Eastern.

Doran came home to Burbank to teach for a while, but found his home across the river a short time later at River View High School.

“He attended just about every home and away sports game ever, often with his good friend Larry Ayres, even in the years after he retired,” said the obituary. “His love for the school and students had an undeniable impact over the years, and he never seemed to forget a face — even years later — anytime he ran into them in town.”

River View High School in Finley Tri-City Herald file

One of his life-long passions was telling a good joke or playing a harmless trick on someone.

His family says he was “so humbled and proud” when, in 2006, the school chose to name its gym after him.

He died Feb. 29 in Kennewick and a celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the John Doran Gymnasium at River View High School, 36509 South Lemon Drive.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Battershell-Doran.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is handling his funeral arrangements.