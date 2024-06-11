Beloved Covington police captain who served for more than 40 years dead at 81

A beloved metro Atlanta police captain who served for more than 40 years died on Monday, the Covington Police Department announced.

The Covington Police Department announced the death of former Captain Barney Anglin who was hired by the department in 1969 and worked through 2010.

“I recall starting at the Covington Police Department when I was 18 years old. From the day I walked in the door, Captain Anglin always treated me like I was one of his own children. But then again, he treated us all like that,” Covington Police Chief Philip Bradford said.

The department said Anglin made everyone around him feel important and comfortable.

The department also said it is in a good spot in large part because of Anglin.

