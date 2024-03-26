‘Beloved’ cat in need of surgery faced being put down. Then her luck took a turn

Pippa the “beloved” cat faced the prospect of being put down — then her luck took a turn for the better in North Carolina.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society stepped in to help Pippa’s owner, who couldn’t afford the cat’s $2,000 surgery. Now, the feline has received treatment and is back with her family, the Hendersonville animal shelter wrote March 25 on Facebook.

“We’re blessed to be able to keep her with us,” said the owner, who wasn’t identified in the shelter’s post.

The humane society celebrated the heartwarming reunion after it said Pippa needed surgery in February. The cat “had blown her Achilles heel,” and her owner was struggling to pay the medical costs.

“The quote was over $2,000 for an amputation and the owner did not have the money and was faced with having to euthanize her beloved cat,” the shelter wrote. “In a desperate bid to save Pippa’s life, the owner surrendered her to the vet clinic.”

The shelter then took “ownership of Pippa” and and brought her to an animal hospital. It reportedly provided help through Vet Assistance, a program that allows Henderson County pet owners experiencing tough times to seek financial relief for emergency veterinary costs.

After receiving medical care, Pippa is doing better and has returned home.

“It impacted us a lot,” the owner said in the Facebook post. “We were so grateful for the call and the help with getting Pippa the help she needed.”

The Blue Ridge Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 26. The shelter is in Hendersonville, roughly a 25-mile drive south of the popular mountain town of Asheville.

