Beloved Brooklyn crossing guard to retire after 47 years

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved crossing guard who’s watched generations of families in Brooklyn grow up will soon be retiring after nearly five decades on the job.

Williemae Jackson, 75, has been a crossing guard for 47 years. She said it feels like only yesterday that she started her first day as a crossing guard at a crosswalk on York Street in front of P.S. 307 and NYCHA’s Farragut Houses.

Jackson said being a crossing guard has been more than just a job to her — it’s in her heart. Her last day on the job is June 26, and the children are already missing her.

Lonnell Jones Sr., 38, said he was only 4 years old when he first met Jackson and held her hand to cross the street. Now his 10-year-old son, Lonnell Jones Jr., is holding her hand.

Jackson may be retiring, but she said she’s only just getting started. She also volunteers with the Melquain Jatelle Anderson Foundation, helping feed families in need.

Michelle Barnes Anderson, a PIX11 viewer and community champion, said the news needed to meet Jackson and honor her legacy and decades of service to the children.

