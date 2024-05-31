This beloved affordable apartment complex could be bulldozed, tenants relocated

The owner of a north Tempe apartment complex wants to demolish it and build a new one, which would increase the density and nearly double the number of units on the site, but residents of the complex say the plan displaces people who have lived there for years.

ColRich, the owner of Scottsdale Gateway Apartments at Scottsdale and McKellips roads, has applied for a rezoning on the site, seeking to redevelop the area to a taller, denser building with ground-floor retail and other commercial space. Despite the name, the apartment complex is in Tempe and the rezoning will be heard by the Tempe City Council.

The existing apartment complex has 487 units and buildings on the site reach two stories, according to real estate database Vizzda. The proposed complex, called Tempe Gateway, is planned to have 910 units and climb to five stories, according to documents submitted to the city.

Any new development is about 3 years away

Even if the Tempe City Council gives the plan a green light, redevelopment would not begin until 2028, Wendy Riddell, an attorney with Berry Riddell, who is representing ColRich in the case, told the Tempe Development Review Commission in May. Riddell said the lag between the proposal and any future redevelopment is an attempt to “do it right,” by giving residents lots of notice and opportunities to move before any construction begins.

ColRich bought the property in 2012, according to Vizzda. The company always intended to redevelop it “when the time was right,” Riddell said in an email.

The company is creating a relocation plan for residents that could include them moving into other phases of the building while one is under construction, or moving to other properties ColRich owns, she said.

In an email, Riddell said there is a designated staff member on the property management team who is assisting residents with logistical help with moving.

Riddell said the relocation assistance is for long-term residents. The occupancy rate of the complex is about 92% and the company does continue to sign new leases, all for one-year terms.

Residents will be given a minimum of one year notice prior to the beginning of construction, according to a notice sent to residents.

“We want to make this as comfortable as we possibly can in an already uncomfortable situation,” Riddell said at the commission meeting. The project would be built in phases, with about three years between each phase, she said.

Some residents have lived there for decades

For a resident who has lived in the complex for more than two decades, the slower implementation brings little comfort. Ken Jacobsen lived at Scottsdale Gateway after graduating from Arizona State University, but then moved out of state. When he returned to Arizona, he moved back to Scottsdale Gateway because he had liked it so much.

The multiple pools and gym facilities on the property give him many opportunities to swim and exercise, plus Papago Park and other hiking and biking trails have easy access, ASU is a quick drive or bus ride away, and he can walk to Food City to do his shopping.

“I like living in a place that’s diverse,” he said. “You meet a lot of interesting people.”

Jacobsen had hoped the apartment would be his forever home, and has enjoyed ongoing renovations and upgrades that have added amenities and other benefits to the property.

“I’m 71,” he said. “I like living here, I was hoping to live here indefinitely.”

Jacobsen lives in a one-bedroom apartment that also doubles as his work studio where he works as a freelance illustrator. Unlike many other places around the city, he said, the complex has options for smaller units that are affordable for people of different walks of life, including some of his neighbors who are elderly and retired.

Proposal clashes with Tempe's new general plan, a resident says

Most units in the existing complex are studios or one-bedrooms, which range in price from $1,040 to $1,550 per month, according to documents submitted to the city.

The proposed development drastically cuts down the number of studios but adds about 90 one-bedroom units. The prices for those units in the new project are expected to range from $1,320 to $2,200 per month. The proposal also adds hundreds of two-bedroom units and introduces three-bedroom units to the site.

Jacobsen said this proposal will be somewhat of a test to see if the City Council adheres to the city’s general plan, which was approved by the voters in March.

The plan calls for preserving existing affordable housing while creating new housing opportunities. By redeveloping the complex and raising rent in the new one, Jacobsen said the development will eliminate housing that is attainable for a large group of people.

“There is almost nothing at this price point anymore,” he said.

Relocation plan for long-term residents

Riddell, the attorney representing ColRich, said in an email that the leases at the complex are market rate, not subsidized in any way, which would also be the case for the new project. The developer intends to contribute to Tempe’s Hometown for All program, which focuses on developing more affordable housing in the city, but there is not a plan for affordable units to be integrated into the new complex.

According to a flyer distributed to residents, relocation assistance is available for residents who have lived there for five years or longer.

Jacobsen’s neighbor, Linda Bonnette, has only lived in the complex for about two years, so she is not eligible for the relocation assistance. She is elderly and said the development will create a “real hardship” for her.

The newly adopted plan also calls for maintaining neighborhood character, Jacobsen said. The five stories proposed would be taller than anything else in the neighborhood.

Some nearby residents support project

Some residents who live in the neighborhoods around the complex spoke at the commission meeting in support of the plan, praising new investment in the neighborhood.

The building was designed to “step-down” in height as it got closer to single-family homes, and some neighbors said they appreciated the design effort to make the development more palatable to those around it.

At the meeting, Riddell acknowledged redeveloping an apartment complex where people are living is complicated.

“Any time you are taking existing housing stock and replacing it, it’s very challenging,” she said. “The developer here is really trying to do it right.”

The city’s Development Review Commission narrowly voted to recommend that the council approve the project, with four members voting in favor and three against. The commission serves as an advisory body to the City Council, but the council is not bound to agree with the recommendation.

'Don't want to think about' what would happen

Jacobsen said he plans to attend the council meeting on June 6 to advocate for himself and his neighbors, and said he doesn’t want to think about what he would have to do if he had to move away.

“I’ve never liked any other place as much,” he said.

He’s hopeful that the council will take his concerns seriously, and said he is bothered by a “tendency to look at renters as second-class citizens.”

“The developer has lawyers, and they have PR firms to represent them,” he said. “But the people who are supposed to represent us renters are the City Council.”

