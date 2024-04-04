A Belmont man has now been missing for more than a week, and his family says they are no closer to finding out what happened to him.

Andy Tench, 31, was last seen March 24 when he went out to celebrate his birthday, said his sister, Natasha Newman.

Union County law enforcement first found his 2010 Hyundai Electra March 25 at around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 74 near Bonanza Road in the Monroe area. The car was spotted again at around 3 a.m. March 26 on U.S. 74 near Gray Fox Road, also in the Monroe area. It was empty, but its hazard lights were on. The driver's seat was pushed all the way back, and there were two receipts in the car, but his phone, keys and wallet were not there, Newman said.

Newman said that police have been working to obtain phone and financial records that might shed some light on Tench's disappearance.

"But as far as any outcome from those, I have not heard anything from the detective from that," she said. "It's very odd... I guess we're holding together the best we can. We just really want the answers, and somebody has those answers."

Tench is a 2012 graduate of Forestview High School. He and Newman grew up in Gaston County, but Tench recently moved back to Gaston County from Colorado, where he had lived around seven years after leaving N.C. State. Tench has been working part-time at a nursing facility, and he was supposed to start full-time work at that facility on March 26, but he never showed up for work.

Tench's family asks that anyone who sees him call them at 704-589-5896 or 704-674-8879.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Belmont man still missing, one week later