Belmont leaders seek costs, timeline associated with ‘betterments’ coming with I-85 widening

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont city leaders want more information on details for a local project associated with the planned widening of Interstate 85 through Gaston County.

For Belmont, majors changes are coming to Exit 26 (Belmont-Mount Holly Road). The bridge over I-85 will be demolished and reconstructed to the west, and the P&N spur railroad bridge will be improved, along with landscaping at the interchanges of Exit 26 and Exit 27.

The Exit 26 betterments that are being considered include ornamental fencing, pedestrian lighting on the multi-use path and railroad bridge, enhanced interchange landscaping and more. The exit is adjacent to Belmont Abbey College’s main entrance.

The betterments cost just north of $3 million, while the city’s contribution is $2.1 million, with N.C. Department of Transportation covering the balance.

A new interchange is coming to Exit 26 in Belmont. (Photo: NCDOT)

In February, Belmont City Council approached college representatives, who conveyed they would possibly consider contributing to the betterments and requested to carry on this discussion with city officials.

At Monday’s meeting, council members wanted more information for the timeline of the widening project, costs of the materials to be used for “betterment” on the new overpass, and what would happen if the project costs more than what the state is projecting.

Belmont Abbey College’s representative says the school’s leaders are preparing to allot money in their annual budgets to build up a fund to help pay for the “betterments.” But council members worry about agreeing to fixed costs now for those improvements without assurances from NCDOT that they may be stuck with additional bills when the project’s done.

The I-85 widening involves 10 miles from the U.S. 321 interchange (Exit 17) in Gastonia to the N.C. 273 interchange (Exit 27) in Mount Holly. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in 20230.

The city and college would not have to pay any money until the I-85 widening project is done, but the contract with NCDOT (still unsigned by Belmont) does not account for rising prices as far as city officials know.

