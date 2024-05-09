Belmont drive-in, fully open for the first time since 2014, damaged during storms

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owners of the Belmont Drive-In Theater are no strangers to persevering during difficult times.

After being closed, the local drive-in opened this year for a full season of film for the first time since 2014. Wednesday’s severe weather had other plans for the popular entertainment venue.

Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power for thousands across the Carolinas and moved in, fast and furious, to the Belmont Drive-In Theater’s backyard.

Video captured by Queen City News shows the devastating damage. Sections of the theater’s screen have been torn and ripped off from Wednesday’s severe weather.

Parts of the movie screen could be seen scattered around their field Wednesday night.

History of Belmont Drive-In Theater

The Pentecost family’s history dates back to when their parents and grandparents Bill and Peggy Lawing worked at and eventually bought the theater in the 1980s.

Their kids had to close the theater down in 2014 due to the rising costs of operations and the industry-changing addition of digital projectors.

In 2023, however, nine years after its closure, the Pentecost family reopened the drive-in for a soft opener which lasted three months.

“It was our way to get our feet wet,” explained Casey Pentecost.

She runs the operations along with the rest of her family and said the three months was a validation they needed to make major movements to fully restore this family heirloom.

Closed Until Further Notice

Now, following Wednesday’s strong storms, the drive-in will be closed until further notice.

“Please understand we are working diligently to form a plan of action to repair and rebuild.

We are scheming ideas for fundraiser events but until we have power and the ground dries out there is little to nothing we can do,” the owners posted on social media Thursday morning.

“We please ask that no one start a GoFundMe in our name yet as we are leaning more toward fundraising events. This is our choice as a business,” the drive-in said. “Like my Mamaw Peggy told me as a little girl, one foot in front of the other and chin up high.”

