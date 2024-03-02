Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade forecast: magically sunny

The Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade, often considered the unofficial beginning of spring, will have some support to that claim when it gets underway on Sunday from the actual weather.

Forecasters said the rain that has been falling steadily on Saturday should give way during the night and will be followed by mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s.

"There will be some clouds here and there, but it will end up being much nicer than it is (Saturday)," said Michael Silva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Parades You're in luck! Here's a list of all the St. Patrick's Day parades at the Jersey Shore

The Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of New Jersey's largest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Jersey Shore in the offseason. It will be followed in coming weekends with parades from Highlands to Seaside Heights, all leading to St Patrick's Day on March 17.

This year's Belmar Lake Como parade, the 51st annual, will feature grand marshals Ed Neafsey, an attorney who has been recognized for his human rights activism; and Michelle Casserly, Kathleen Casserly and Megan Levis, sisters who have worked on the parade committee since 2013.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will make its way along Main Street from 22nd Avenue, north to 6th Avenue Borough. Officials said Main Street will be closed to vehicles on Sunday from 8 a.m. until the parade ends.

While early March weather can be dicey, parade organizers this year are expected to catch a break. A low pressure system moving through the region that has left about 1 inch of rain will clear out overnight, Silva said.

Monmouth and Ocean counties are expected to see patchy fog overnight between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. On Sunday, Belmar can expected a high temperature of 56 degrees, while towns inland could see highs in the low 60s, Silva said.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade forecast calls for sun