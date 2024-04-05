Bellville Village Council has hired outside counsel for advice on mayoral situation

BELLVILLE ― Bellville Village Council has retained outside counsel for advice on the situation with Mayor Teri Brenkus.

Council in March voted 6-0 to ask Brenkus to resign while also putting village Administrator Larry Weirich on paid administrative leave.

Brenkus answered a question about the matter on her Facebook page.

"... [C]ouncil is asking for my resignation over a personal relationship with a coworker (while staying completely professional) who has been separated for close to a year," she wrote. "Council asked us about our relationship, and we never denied it but confirmed it is true.

"There have been personal relationships that they have restructured for. I have never had to deal with dirty politics for the past seven years until now."

Teri Brenkus

Brenkus previously confirmed to a Richland Source reporter that the relationship in question involves her and Weirich.

Council President Justin Enix responded to News Journal questions by email.

"Council was made aware of a potential conflict of interest, as well as potential handbook violations, which led to placing the village administrator on paid leave and requesting the resignation of the mayor," he wrote.

Bellville Village Council working with lawyer from Cleveland firm

Enix said council has entered into a contract with Drew Piersall of the Cleveland law firm Zashin & Rich to "advise the village on this and other matters."

"Myself and the other council members are committed to the well-being of the village, its residents and our exceptional staff," Enix said by email. "We are steadfast in our commitment to transparency, integrity and public accountability."

Brenkus said she is still waiting for someone to talk to her.

"I don't know anything," she said. "They haven't discussed anything with me. The way I found out about this is from a reporter."

Brenkus is in her eighth year as Bellville's mayor. While she said she was shocked to be asked for her resignation, she plans to remain in office.

"I don't feel I did anything wrong, so I don't plan on resigning," Brenkus said. "I feel that somebody should contact me direct about what decisions were made and how we move forward."

When council met in executive session at Tuesday's meeting for "personnel and possible litigation," Brenkus said she was excluded.

"I typically am included in an executive session," she said.

Brenkus said she has heard council could pursue a recall election after the first year of her new term.

Matt Finfgeld, director of the Richland County Board of Elections, said he has never dealt with a recall election. He said he is waiting to get a legal opinion.

"The way I'm reading it, she cannot be recalled right now," Finfgeld said. "You have to be a year into your term."

Brenkus thanked her supporters on Facebook.

"My heart is overflowing," she wrote.

She told the News Journal she would like to see a resolution.

"I hope that we could come to an agreement and move forward with the work we have started," Brenkus said.

