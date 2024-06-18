'Belltown Hellcat' appears in Seattle court without attorney, ordered to pay $83K fine

SEATTLE - Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, who filed a motion for default judgment on May 31 against Miles Hudson — widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat" driver — after Hudson failed to respond to a city lawsuit alleging violations of the city's noise code, appeared at a hearing Tuesday.

Wearing a full face mask, sunglasses and a shiesty, Hudson, who represented himself without counsel, addressed the court. However, the judge granted the city's motion for a default judgment of $83,619.97, citing Hudson's failure to properly communicate with the city.

Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," faced a judge at Seattle Muncipal Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Davison filed a lawsuit on May 7, demanding judgment for Hudson’s non-compliance with the notice of violation. Hudson had until May 30 to respond but failed to do so. A hearing was scheduled for June 18.

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) issued a notice of violation to Hudson for excessive noise related to his vehicle. The notice required Hudson to remove modifications to his vehicle's muffler and exhaust system by April 15. Failure to comply would result in daily penalties of up to $1,300. Since the notice, Hudson has failed to remove the illegal modifications or address the excessive noise.

"Mr. Hudson has cultivated online infamy by flagrantly breaking Seattle’s laws and waking his neighbors with excessive noise. It’s time for him to face the consequences of his actions. That’s why I have requested that the court find Mr. Hudson in default and award the City all applicable penalties," Davison stated in court documents.

Hudson, who is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving. Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media.

With no attorney present, Hudson left the courtroom with only his mother and another woman.

"I am going to have to speak to my lawyer. It’s unfortunate that my lawyer couldn't come today."

Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," took questions from reporters after seeing a Seattle judge on June 18, 2024, in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When asked about the absence of his lawyer, Hudson responded, "I don't know. I am going to have to speak to my lawyer. It’s unfortunate that my lawyer couldn't come today."

When questioned about how he planned to pay the $83,000 fine, he replied, "Let's just say I don't have it."

The ongoing violations and Hudson’s failure to comply with city regulations could result in continued fines of up to $1,300 per day.

On Friday, Hudson and his 2023 Dodge Charger were spotted at the Seattle Police Department's West Precinct for a court-ordered noise compliance check. However, city officials told FOX 13 Seattle that Hudson refused to cooperate with the inspection, and he failed to complete the requirements.

Photographs showing police officers with the vehicle's hood and trunk open on Friday began surfacing on social media platforms. The images depicted Hudson, with his jacket hood pulled up, seemingly hiding his face from the camera.

In addition to reckless driving charges and more than $83,000 in fines, further legal issues loom for Hudson, including separate charges of stalking and harassment in Seattle. These new accusations stem from a violation of a suspended sentencing agreement out of Renton in 2022, which involved an assault charge after a confrontation with his mother because she wouldn't make him coffee.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

