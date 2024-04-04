Bellmawr police say an investigation is slowing traffic near Creek, West Browning roads

BELLMAWR — A police investigation on Thursday afternoon was snarling traffic on major highways here.

The investigation is under way in the area of Creek Road and Harding Avenue, according to a Facebook post from Bellmawr police around 5 p.m.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the cause of the detours, but the incident has been unfolding since mi-afternoon.

"There is no threat to the public but be advised you will experience traffic delays if you are in the area of Creek Road and (West) Browning Road," the post said.

This story is breaking news. It will be updated.

Dangerous highways: Students from Stockton University, Washington Township High School die in separate crashes

Among other impacts, traffic was slowed — and sometimes at a standstill — along Interstate 295 in both directions.

The investigation was taking place in cooperation with New Jersey State Police, according to the Facebook post.

A State Police spokesperson could not be reach, and additional details were not immediately available.

.Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Motorists warned of delays near Creek, West Browning roads