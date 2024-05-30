Bellino welcomes Gold Star father to Senate Memorial Day service

Gold Star father James Hario, left, stands with Sen. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe. Hario was special guest at the Michigan Senate’s 29th annual Memorial Day service honoring Michigan’s fallen soldiers.

LANSING – Gold Star father, James Hario, was welcomed to the state capitol Thursday, as Sen. Joe Bellino’s, R-Monroe, special guest for the Michigan Senate’s 29th annual Memorial Day service, honoring Michigan’s fallen soldiers.

Hario is the father of Pfc. Eric W. Hario, a U.S. Army Ranger who was killed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Born in Monroe in 1989, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Monroe High School in 2008. Since Eric’s death in 2009, his parents, James and Rebecca, as well as his brothers, Robert and Mark, have met and spoken with many other Gold Star families.

