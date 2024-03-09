LANSING — Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe, was one of key lawmakers recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan at its recent Leadership Council winter event at Heritage Hall.

"The lawmakers were honored for work last year to reduce the tax burden on small businesses, promote economic growth through redevelopment of brownfield sites and oppose other measures that stifle the relationship between employers and employees," Bellino's office said in a news release.

Bellino had owned Monroe's Broadway Market.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and our communities,” Bellino said. “As a former small business owner, it means a lot to be recognized by other small business owners. I look forward to continuing to work with the association and our local job providers as we fight for pro-growth policies that boost our economy and support family-run small businesses.”

"SBAM reported that Bellino and other recognized lawmakers had a 100% voting record on the matters of most importance to small business owners," Bellino's office said.

“The voting buttons in the Capitol have an immense impact on the operations of small businesses throughout Michigan, and those pressing them need to have their finger on the pulse of what policies will hinder their growth and success rate,” said Brian Calley, president and CEO of SBAM. “While we have bipartisan recognition of many of the issues we work on to support and grow small businesses, only a handful have a clear understanding of how punitive some of these policies are and how much government overreach could harm them.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bellino recognized by Small Business Association of Michigan